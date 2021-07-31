STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mizoram claims no vehicular movement from Assam so far despite 'lifting of blockade'

Seven people, including six Assam Police personnel, have been killed and scores injured in a clash along the Mizoram-Assam inter-state border on July 26.

By PTI

AIZWAL: Officials in Mizoram claimed on Saturday that no vehicle has entered the state from Assam since the boundary clash despite the neighbouring state's assertion that the "economic blockade" staged by several groups on National Highway 306 has been lifted.

"No vehicle has entered Mizoram from Assam from Monday to Saturday," Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H Lalthlangliana told PTI. Lalchawimawa, officer-in-charge of Vairengte police station, close to which the border check-gate is located, echoed the DC but said that some trucks from Mizoram, however, have left for Assam.

"No vehicles have entered Mizoram from Assam till 3 pm on Saturday. However, few trucks from Mizoram have left for Assam," he said.

The officer claimed that there is no restriction on traffic movement in Mizoram and vehicles from the state are entering Assam every day even after the clash. He said that the situation along the inter-state border is under control and peaceful now.

The Centre has deployed more troops of central armed forces in the border areas. The Mizoram government had on Friday written another letter to the Union Home Ministry alleging economic blockade in Assam and seeking the Centre's intervention to lift it.

In the letter, Mizoram Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi alleged that several vehicles carrying COVID-related materials like test kits were stranded on NH 306 in the Lailapur-Dholai area in Assam.

Mizoram also sought the restoration of railway tracks damaged by miscreants in three locations in Assam. Assam, however, has claimed that no group is currently staging any blockade on NH 306 in the state.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram government has opened alternate routes to bring essential commodities from Tripura and Manipur.

Lalrozama, Deputy Commissioner of Mamit district, which shares border with Tripura, said that essential commodities including fuel and LPG, are coming in from the neighbouring state.

A sizeable number of traders from Tripura have entered Mizoram on Saturday and the administration is making efforts to ensure smooth traffic movement between the two states, he added.

