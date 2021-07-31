Mizoram cops file FIR against Assam CM Himanta, 6 senior govt officials

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Mizoram Police booked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, six senior officials and 200 unidentified policemen, holding them responsible for the July 26 violence on the Assam-Mizoram interstate border.

The FIR was registered on Monday following the skirmishes.



The officials include Inspector General of Police Anurag Agarwal, Deputy Inspector General of Police Devojyoti Mukherjee, Cachar District Magistrate Keerthi Jalli, Cachar Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Chandrakant Nimbalkar, Divisional Forest Officer Sunnydeo Choudhury and Dholai police station officer-in-charge Sahab Uddin.



In a WT message to the Assam Chief Secretary, the officials were asked to depose before the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Vairengte in Kolasib district on August 1. The SDPO is the investigating officer of the case.