More drones spotted in J&K, forces on alert ahead of August 5

Fayaz Wani and Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI: A week after the J&K police shot down a drone carrying a 5-kg IED in Akhnoor in Jammu, three more drones were spotted at three different locations in the border district of Samba in Jammu and Kashmir late on Thursday night.

A security official said one of the drones was spotted near an Army camp in Bari-Brahmana, another near an Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp near Sandi village, and the third one in the Gagwal and Chiladya area near the International Border (IB) late on Thursday evening.

The BSF personnel fired at the drone found in Chiladya, forcing it to retreat and fly back to the Pakistani side. The two other drones also disappeared after hovering over security installations.

The police and the BSF launched a search operation in the areas over which the drones were spotted to check if they have dropped any weapons. “However, the search operation was called off after nothing incriminating or objectionable was found,” he said.

Meanwhile, a high alert was sounded in Jammu after intelligence inputs of a high-profile attack being planned against temples there ahead of the August 5 anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir’s bifurcation.

Sources said Pak-sponsored outfits such as J-e-M and Lashkar are believed to be trying hard to execute a major attack in Jammu.