STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MSRTC driver and conductor attack elderly couple at bus depot, suspended

In the video of the incident, which occurred on Friday, the conductor of the bus is seen chasing the couple after they alighted from the bus at the Wada bus depot and starts manhandling the man.

Published: 31st July 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

MSRTC bus

Representational image (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A driver and a woman conductor of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) have been suspended from service for allegedly roughing up an elderly couple at a bus depot in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai after they questioned the driver for rash driving on a pothole-ridden road, officials said on Saturday.

In the video of the incident, which occurred on Friday, the conductor of the bus is seen chasing the couple after they alighted from the bus at the Wada bus depot and starts manhandling the man, while the woman is seen trying to save him.

A few moments later the bus driver joins the conductor and pushes the man, who falls to the ground. "The ST corporation is apologising for this incident. The corporation has taken immediate cognisance and suspended the concerned driver and conductor from service. This incident will be investigated by a high-level committee," Shekhar Channe, vice chairman and managing director of MSRTC, said in a statement.

According to MSRTC officials, the driver Gorakhnath Nagargoja and the conductor Shital Pawar assaulted the couple at the Wada bus depot after they questioned the driver why he drove rashly on a pothole-ridden road.

Terming the incident "unfortunate", Channe said the transport undertaking will never support beating up of passengers by ST employees. He said stringent action will be taken against the guilty after the probe is completed.

The MSRTC is the biggest public transport undertaking in the country with a fleet of more than 16,000 buses and around one lakh employees. Before the pandemic broke out, it used to ferry around 65 lakh passengers per day on its buses, but that number has gone down to 17 to 18 lakhs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSRTC Palghar district MSRTC driver MSRTC couple manhandled
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp