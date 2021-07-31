STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Northeast India will always be one: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Published: 31st July 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that Northeast India will always be one, amid deadly violence at its border with Assam, which advised its residents to not visit the neighbouring state.

Zoramthanga also shared on Twitter a notification issued by his government, stating that there will be no restrictions on the movement of non-residents of Mizoram in Kolasib district, which borders Assam's Cachar district. "#NorthEast India will always be #One," the chief minister tweeted on Friday.

Zoramthanga's comment came a day after the Assam government issued a travel advisory, asking its residents not to travel to Mizoram and those staying there to exercise utmost caution. Meanwhile, the border row continued to simmer as police forces of the two states registered criminal cases over Monday's violence that left at least seven people from Assam dead and more than 50 people injured.

