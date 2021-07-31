STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RCP Singh to step down, new national president likely for JDU

Sources from the JDU said that the name of Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh is almost agreed upon.

Published: 31st July 2021 11:15 AM

RCP singh

JDU national president and minister RCP Singh (R) with Bihar CM CM Nitish Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar's ruling JD-U is likely to get a new national president replacing RCP Singh after he was chosen as a Union cabinet minister.

The meeting of the party's national executive is slated to be held on July 31 in New Delhi with tall senior leaders of the party in attendance. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reached New Delhi on Friday evening to attend the meet.

Sources within the JDU said that the name of Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh is almost agreed upon. Lalan Singh is considered closest to CM Nitish Kumar in the party after RCP Singh.

Lalan Singh has profound experience in handling party affairs and chalking out political strategies. The JDU follows one post one person policy in the party.

Lalan Singh has always put party's political interests at the forefront in decision-making exercises within the party. With the election of Lalan Singh to the post of national president, JD-U will try to give a message ti upper caste Bhumihar, which is learnt to have become annoyed with JD-U since last few years.

