Tamil Nadu: Devotees banned from visiting temples from August 1 to 3

Aadi Krithigai - the nakshatram (star) day which falls on August 2 this year, is celebrated with religious fervour in all the temples of Murugan, son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi.

Published: 31st July 2021 11:30 PM

Tamil Nadu temples, coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu

A shopkeeper uses temple entrance as a grocery shop at Kokkirakulam in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department has disallowed entry of devotees to temples dedicated to Lord Murugan and Amman (Sakthi) for three days from tomorrow as a measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department on Saturday ordered there will be no darshan for devotees from August 1 to 3 - the first three days of the Tamil month of Aadi, beginning tomorrow, during which scores of devotees throng the temples dedicated to Lord Muruga and Amman. The daily pujas will however be performed by the temple priests as per schedule.

The Aadi month usually draws several thousands of devotees to the shrines spread across the state and it marks a string of religious events. And among the days, Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays are considered very special.

Aadi Chevvai (Tuesday), which falls on August 3, is considered very auspicious to visit Amman temples and offer prayers. The month is of great significance to Shakti worshippers.

After being on the decline for many days, daily new covid cases in the state have witnessed a marginal increase in the last two days, with Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday asking local authorities and police officials to strictly enforce covid-19 guidelines.

They could themselves decide on shutting down specific areas in case of continuous overcrowding, he had said.

