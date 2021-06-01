STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Alapan Bandopadhyay, a skilled administrator with clean record

Despite his younger brother’s sudden death this month due to Covid, he continued to work hard for the state, no bothering to take a time off. 

Published: 01st June 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with her chief advisor Alapan Bandopadhyay during a meeting in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with her chief advisor Alapan Bandopadhyay during a meeting in Kolkata. (Photo | Bibhash Lodh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay has earned a name for himself as a skilled administrator. The 1987-batch IAS officer started his professional career as a journalist with the Kolkata-based Bengali newspaper called Anandabazar Patrika. He then cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination and joined the officialdom.

A diligent civil servant, Bandopadhyay has consistently demonstrated his commitment to his work. Despite his younger brother’s sudden death this month due to Covid, he continued to work hard for the state, no bothering to take a time off.

Bandopadhyay has served as the additional chief secretary of the micro, small and medium enterprises and textiles department before he was appointed as the additional chief secretary of the home and information department in 2019. He was the blue-eyed boy of the Left government, which ruled West Bengal prior to Mamata’s ascent. When the TMC supremo took over the reins of power in 2011, Bandopadhyay’s skills did not go unnoticed.

He has not had a single blot on his career. While reacting to the Centre’s transfer letter to him, Mamata herself noted that he has maintained a clean image throughout. Bandopadhyay’s wife Sonali Chakrabarty is the vice-chancellor of the University of Calcutta.

ALSO WATCH | One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alapan Bandopadhyay West Bengal Chief Minister West Bengal government
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp