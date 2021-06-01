STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Daily Covid-19 count in India lowest in 54 days; 2,795 deaths in last 24 hours

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,59,47,629, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.18 per cent, the data stated.

Published: 01st June 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

A medic collects a swab sample from a man for the Covid-19 testing, in Bengaluru

A medic collects a swab sample from a man for the Covid-19 testing, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India reported 1,27,510 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 54 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 6.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases, India's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,81,75,044.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,31,895 with 2,795 fresh fatalities, the lowest reported in 35 days, and the active cases were recorded below 20 lakh after 43 days, the data updated at 8.00 am showed.

Also, 19,25,374 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 34,67,92,257.

The daily positivity was recorded at 6.62 per cent.

It has been less than 10 per cent for eight consecutive days, the ministry said.

ALSO READ | WHO names COVID-19 variants first found in India as 'Kappa' and 'Delta'

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 8.64 per cent. The active cases were recorded below 20 lakh after 43 days.

They have reduced to 18,95,520 comprising 6.73 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 92.09 per cent.

A net decline of 1,30,572 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 19 successive days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,59,47,629, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.18 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court pulls up Centre over slow Covid-19 vaccination in rural India

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

The 2,795 new fatalities include 500 from Maharashtra, 478 from Tamil Nadu, 411 from Karnataka, 174 from Kerala, 151 from Uttar Pradesh, 131 from West Bengal, and 118 from Punjab.

A total of 3,31,895 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 95,344 from Maharashtra, 29,090 from Karnataka, 24,237 from Delhi, 24,232 from Tamil Nadu, 20,497 from Uttar Pradesh, 15,541 from West Bengal, 14,550 from Punjab and 13,048 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 in India COVID 19 Vaccine in India Positivity Rate in India Coronavirus in India Union Health Ministry
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp