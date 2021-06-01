STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Private hospitals in UP refund over Rs 5 lakh after 'overcharging' Covid patients

According to officials, amounts of Rs 1,50,000, Rs 28,400, and Rs 31,247 were returned to three patients' families while a discount of Rs 3,25,000 on the final bill was given to one family.

Published: 01st June 2021 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: An amount of over Rs 5 lakh was refunded or discounted in final bills to four COVID-19 patients who were "overcharged" by private hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida, the district administration said on Monday.

The development comes in the wake of the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration's efforts to provide relief to people overcharged for services by hospitals in the district, adjoining Delhi.

During his visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also directed directed the administration and health department officials to work towards helping such people, Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri said.

According to officials, amounts of Rs 1,50,000, Rs 28,400, and Rs 31,247 were returned to three patients' families while a discount of Rs 3,25,000 on the final bill was given to one family.

"The action was taken based on complaints received from the people.

If more such complaints are received in the future, the matters would be looked into and action taken accordingly," Ohri said.

So far, money has been refunded or discount on final bills has been given in 12 cases of overcharging by private hospitals in the district, according to the officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Covid hospital Noida
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp