Punjab MLAs and ministers meet panel on factionalism

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: President of the Punjab Congress unit Sunil Jakhar along with 25 party MLAs, including 11 state cabinet ministers, met the three-member panel recently constituted by the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi to resolve the brewing factionalism ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The state delegation met the three-member panel for about half an hour. The delegation included cabinet ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi, who have been vocal against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

After the meeting, Randhawa appeared visibly upset. He told the media that he cannot disclose what transpired behind the closed doors, but reiterated his “firm view” that action must be taken in the sacrilege case. MLA Raj Kumar Verka, who was among those who met the panel on Monday, said the high command will soon announce a big responsibility for the Dalits.

Apart from Randhawa and Channi, the state Cabinet ministers who met the panel include Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, and Rana Sodhi. Another delegation led by Navjot Singh Sidhu and MLAs loyal to him will meet the panel on Tuesday.

The panel is expected to meet all the 80 Congress MLAs. It will also meet Congress MPs from the state, most likely on Wednesday.

Later, on Thursday, the panel is expected to meet the chief minister. After all the meetings, it will submit a report to Sonia Gandhi, who is then expected to take a decision to resolve the infighting.