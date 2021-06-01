STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi asks Centre three questions on its efforts to curb black fungus

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader sought answers from the Centre to three of his questions related to Black Fungus cases in India.

Published: 01st June 2021 12:09 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over a rise in black fungus or Mucormycosis cases in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday again targeted the central government on its efforts to curb the rise in fungal infection.

Taking to Twitter, he sought answers from the Centre to three of his questions.

"Central Government should clarify about the Black fungus epidemic - 1. What is being done for Amphotericin B drug shortage? 2. What is the procedure for getting this medicine to the patient? 3. Instead of giving treatment, why is the public getting bogged down in formalities by the government?" he posted on his Twitter page.

ALSO READ | HC asks Centre, Delhi govt to form policy on distribution of drug for black fungus patients

The Congress MP has previously also attacked the BJP government and blamed the "inefficiency" of the PM Narendra Modi government for the "epidemic of black fungus along with the Covid pandemic" in the country.

Cases of Covid-19 triggered black fungus across the country have witnessed a significant increase, which has also led to a significant rise in the death toll. Karnataka has reported 1,250 cases and 39 related deaths so far. In Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, 39 people died due to the infection. On Friday, two succumbed to the infection in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh's Meerut reported 147 black fungus cases in total.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, India received a consignment of 200,000 AmBisome (Amphotericin B injection), informed Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Comments

