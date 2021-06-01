STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Relax Covid curbs if TPR below 5% and 70% vulnerable groups vaccinated: Centre to districts

There are 344 districts in India as of now which have a positivity rate of under 5%, as per the data shared by the Centre.

Published: 01st June 2021 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COThe cases came down from 491 on May 21 to 39, the next day, and then rose to 668 in Kalahandi district, which health experts said just impossible when the district is struggling with community transmission.VID 19

For representational purposes

By Sumi Sukanaya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Tuesday listed out two crucial parameters for opening up districts after weeks of heavy restrictions to contain Covid spread --  test positivity rate of less than 5% for at least a week and a minimum of 70% vaccination coverage for the vulnerable groups.

There are 344 districts in India as of now which have a positivity rate of under 5%, as per the data shared by the Centre.

In terms of easing the district-wise lockdown and begin unlocking across states, authorities added that for opening districts, Covid positivity rate should be below 5% for a week but maintained that community ownership of Covid appropriate behaviour remains a crucial tool to keep the pandemic under control.

Officials also insisted that over 70% of the vulnerable population -- people above the age of 60 years and also those above 45 and with comorbidities -- must have received vaccine doses in such districts.

"Gradual lifting (of lockdown) will not witness a massive surge. However, we have to ensure that vaccination is prioritised. The vaccination rate for the vulnerable population must be up to 70% and Covid appropriate behaviour should be followed, "said Balram Bhargava, ICMR Director General during a press briefing on Covid situation in India.

ALSO READ | CBSE class 12 board exams cancelled in light of pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the positivity rate should remain below 5% for at least two weeks before an outbreak can be considered to be under control in a geography.

As coronavirus cases across India are now showing a declining trend, many states that had resorted to lockdowns to combat and contain the deadly second wave are slowly opening up but some states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh have extended the Covid-related curbs with specific relaxation.

The figures presented by the Union health ministry, meanwhile, showed that there has been a steady decline in weekly test positivity rate since the last three weeks even when the testing has increased significantly.

The weekly test positivity rate in the country was 8.31% on Monday while the daily positivity rate which had crossed 22% during the peak in early May tapered down to 6.62% on the last day of the month.

Statistics also showed that 30 states in India reported decline in active cases since last week and there has been a consistent decline in active cases which presently stands at 18.95 lakh.

The active Covid cases have come down by over 18 lakhs since the peak on May 10 which means there has been a decline of almost 50%.

ALSO WATCH | Is highly infectious B.1.617 variant spreading at a frightening speed?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID unlock COVID lockdown test positivity rate vaccination
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp