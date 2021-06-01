Sheer misuse of power by Centre, say former civil servants on Bengal chief secretary transfer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former bureaucrats on Monday criticised the Centre's attempt to recall West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay. They described it as “sheer misuse of power” and “humiliating”.

Former chief secretary of Maharashtra DM Sukhtankar said that in the present circumstances, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government is wrong on their part to call back chief secretary of West Bengal to whom they had only given three months extension.

“PM Narendra Modi only gave extension to chief secretary of West Bengal so it is also not legally right for them to call back. If the person is working any places so it is his duty and responsibility to work their only first. Morally also, this is not the right for centre to do such things,” Sukhtankar said.

Former IAS officer Jawahar Sircar called it a “misuse of power”.

“There is another order dates 24th May for Covid management and his extension. Without superseding that order by asking him to come to Delhi is only humiliation,” he said. “His extension was meant for Covid control in Kolkata. His extension was not meant to be waiting in New Delhi,” he said.

Former Maharashtra police commissioner Julio Riberio said, “I think it’s dangerous for the officers of all-India service to work in Opposition-led States.”