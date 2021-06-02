STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
594 doctors succumbed due to COVID-19 in second wave of virus: IMA

According to the IMA, 748 doctors died of the infection across the country in the first wave of the pandemic.

Published: 02nd June 2021 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 594 doctors have died due to COVID-19 in the ongoing second wave with Delhi recording the maximum 107 fatalities, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said.

According to the IMA, 748 doctors died of the infection across the country in the first wave of the pandemic.

Delhi recorded 107 deaths in the second wave, followed by Bihar 96, Uttar Pradesh 67, Rajasthan 43, Jhakhand 39 and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 32 each, according to data compiled at the IMA's COVID-19 registry.

"Last year 748 doctors across India succumbed to COVID-19, while in the current wave we have lost 594 doctors in a short period," IMA president J A Jayalal said.

