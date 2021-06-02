STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aurangabad records 157 new COVID-19 cases; seven casualties

A total of 1,36,463 patients have recovered from the infection so far, leaving the district with 3,212 cases, he said.

Published: 02nd June 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

A medic collects a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing in New Delhi

A medic collects a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: As many as 157 fresh cases of coronavirus and seven deaths were reported in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said on Wednesday.

The latest cases and casualties recorded on Tuesday have taken the tally of infections to 1,42,889, while the toll reached 3,214, the official said.

The district has conducted 11,57,953 tests so far, he said, adding that on Tuesday, the positivity rate in the district stood at 2.75 per cent.

At least 108 ventilator beds and 2,204 oxygen beds are available in Aurangabad, the official said.

