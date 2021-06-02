STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 22 crore-mark: Govt

As on day 138 of the vaccination drive (June 2), a total of 22,45,112 vaccine doses were given.

A beneficiary gets the vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination centre in New Delhi. ( Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

A beneficiary gets the vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination centre. ( Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has achieved a significant milestone as the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 22 crore-mark, according to the 7 pm provisional report, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said 11,37,597 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 19,523 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of the Covid vaccine on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, 2,25,40,803 persons across 37 states and UTs have received their first dose and 59,052 have received their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said.

The total of 22,08,62,449 beneficiaries include 99,11,519 healthcare workers (HCWs), who have taken the first dose, and 68,14,165 HCWs, who have taken the second dose, 1,58,39,812 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 85,76,750 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 2,25,40,803 and 59,052 individuals in the 18-44 years age group who have received the first and second dose, respectively.

Besides, 6,78,25,793 and 1,09,67,786 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,93,85,071 and 1,89,41,698 beneficiaries above 60 years have received the first and second dose.

As on day 138 of the vaccination drive (June 2), a total of 22,45,112 vaccine doses were given.

The ministry said 20,28,867 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 2,16,245 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine, according to the provisional report till 7 pm.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late Wednesday night.

The vaccination exercise, as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19, continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

