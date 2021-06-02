STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Frivolous pleas making top court dysfunctional': Supreme Court

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and MR Shah made the remark while hearing a fresh application in a consumer dispute case, which  it had wrapped up in March.

Published: 02nd June 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concerns over frivolous matters making the court dysfunctional. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah made the remark while hearing a fresh application in a consumer dispute case, which  it had wrapped up in March.

During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud observed that the final order had already been issued in terms of what the petitioner wanted, but he chose to come back with a trivial issue. 

​“You are here now only because you want to vet some documents before you deposit the rest of the money for the house you have been allotted. This is how the Supreme Court is being made dysfunctional,” he said.

Justice Chandrachud added that the judges in the top court have not been able to spend enough time on serious matters because of the deluge of unimportant matters. 

“We as an institution must not spend our time dealing with frivolous matters. This wastes the time of the court and suggests that we have a lot of time,” said the judge.

In a separate case Justice DY Chandrachud, during a hearing on a bail request, remarked he prayed to God vaccinations for all were done at the earliest so the SC could go back to physical hearings. He was responding to the petitioner’s lawyer commenting, “I will pray to God so that next time when this case comes up there will be a physical hearing in the Supreme Court.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp