'Frivolous pleas making top court dysfunctional': Supreme Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concerns over frivolous matters making the court dysfunctional. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah made the remark while hearing a fresh application in a consumer dispute case, which it had wrapped up in March.

During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud observed that the final order had already been issued in terms of what the petitioner wanted, but he chose to come back with a trivial issue.

​“You are here now only because you want to vet some documents before you deposit the rest of the money for the house you have been allotted. This is how the Supreme Court is being made dysfunctional,” he said.

Justice Chandrachud added that the judges in the top court have not been able to spend enough time on serious matters because of the deluge of unimportant matters.

“We as an institution must not spend our time dealing with frivolous matters. This wastes the time of the court and suggests that we have a lot of time,” said the judge.

In a separate case Justice DY Chandrachud, during a hearing on a bail request, remarked he prayed to God vaccinations for all were done at the earliest so the SC could go back to physical hearings. He was responding to the petitioner’s lawyer commenting, “I will pray to God so that next time when this case comes up there will be a physical hearing in the Supreme Court.”