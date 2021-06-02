STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa govt cancels Class 12 exam of state board

In the morning, Sawant chaired a meeting of senior officials from the Board and state education department after which he had said the decision would be taken by evening.

Published: 02nd June 2021 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Exams, examination

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government on Wednesday announced that the Class 12 examination of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the Class 12 Exams shall be cancelled as the health and safety of our students is of utmost priority," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

"This will also help put an end to the anxiety amongst the students, parents and teachers.

The results will be declared as per a well-defined objective criteria," he added.

In the morning, Sawant chaired a meeting of senior officials from the Board and state education department after which he had said the decision would be taken by evening.

Some 21,000 students were eligible to appear for the Class 12 Goa board exams.

The Union government on Tuesday canceled the CBSE Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa state board exam Goa Class 12 exam
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp