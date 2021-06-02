STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jaipur Diary: Painting Hawa Mahal, Art of Living and more

A slump in footfalls during the lockdown came as a breath of fresh air for the Hawa Mahal, which underwent a refurbish.

Published: 02nd June 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Hawa Mahal in Jaipur

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Hawa Mahal gets fresh coat of paint

A slump in footfalls during the lockdown came as a breath of fresh air for the Hawa Mahal, which underwent a refurbish. The fort in Jaipur, classified as a World Heritage City by UNESCO, is a big draw among the tourists for its famed 953 windows. The five-storey building was last painted in 2013. It is a representative of the unique Rajput- Mughal architectural blend. Built by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh in 1799, it is designed in the shape of Lord Krishna‘s crown. Over the past eight years, its exterior paint had faded, but now, the fort has been restored to its former glory

Art of Living helping bloster infrastructure at government hospitals

Voluntary organization Art of Living is chipping in its bit in the fight against Covid-19 by arranging necessary equipment for the hospitals in the city. It has so far made available five oxygen concentrators of 10 liter capacity to Jaipuria Government Hospital. The Art of Living and International Association for Human Values has, In the last 15 days, arranged 112 oxygen concentrators for government hospitals across the state. It has also set up oxygen banks in eight districts of Rajasthan. Director of Art of Living, Dr Abha Parashar, said that the organization has also arranged 3,000 oxygen concentrators, 20 lakh masks and 100 ventilators since the start of the pandemic. The organisation, under the aegis of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is holding free online programmes on free yoga and meditation to help people stay fit.

Jalore sisters break piggy bank to donate money to Sonu Sood

Two sisters from Sanchor in Jalore district made a contribution towards the fight against Covid by sacrificing their piggy bank savings. The sisters managed to pool Rs 16,530 and give it to actor Sonu Sood. Mahi (10) and Pratha (6) would get to have a video chat session with their idol for their pain. Sonu Sood, sharing their video of the children breaking their piggy bank, described them as, “richest children of the world having world’s biggest bank”. Mahi is a class IV student while Pratha studies in class I.

Lion Tripur beats coronovirus after 28-day fight

After 28 days of special care, which also included customised diet regimen, Tripur, an Asiatic lion in Jaipur’s Nahargarh Biological Park, emerged victorious against Covid-19 on Saturday last. He was tested positive for the infection during an RT-PCR test done by the Indian Veterinary Institute, Bareilly. He was immediately isolated, while his big cate cohabitants, including 13 lions and tigers, were tested. Veterinarians focused on bolstering Tripur’s immunity by putting him on a special diet and treatment regimen. His samples were collected for testing every week for a month. With Tripur surviving the scare, the officials are now preparing for reopening the Lion Safari at the park.

