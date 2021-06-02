Jammu and Kashmir records 39.37% of Covid cases, 41.56% deaths in May

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir last month recorded 39.37 per cent of the total Covid cases and 41.56 per cent of deaths due to the virus. This apart, only 28.86 per cent Covid vaccines have been administered till May end.

According to the data provided by the administration, the UT recorded 114382 covid cases in May, thus taking the tally to 290465 since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The UT also registered 1624 deaths due to the viral infection last month. The deaths due to Covid, that stood at 2283 on April 30, increased to 3907 a month later accounting for 41.56 percent of the deaths.

In Kashmir, the Covid cases rose by 40.38 per cent (7219) in May and the deaths went up by 30.26% (605). In Jammu region, the cases increased by 37.77 percent (42203) but the deaths increased by 53.40% (1019).

In Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, the cases increased by 21725 last month. On April 30, Srinagar had a total of 43438 cases and the tally rose to 65163 in May-end leading to the city recording 33.33 percent of total cases in May. The death toll in Srinagar, which stood at 536 on April 30, increased by 235 taking the tally to 771 on May 31, accounting for 30.47 of total deaths in May.

Jammu, the winter capital, witnessed 55.20% of the total deaths in the district in May. On April 30, its death toll was 478 and it surged to 1067 on May 31. The number of Covid cases here increased by 16056 which is 31.68% of the total cases. Its covid tally on May 31 stood at 50675.

Covid vaccine

The UT has inoculated 3290420 persons till May -end. Of these, 949668 persons received their vaccination in May. In Jammu region, 557332 persons have been given the vaccine while in Srinagar, the figure stood at 392316,

In Jammu district, 620526 people have been administered the covid vaccine and in Srinagar, 253738 people have been given their vaccines.

In Jammu district, 100 percent population above 45 age group have been vaccinated while in Srinagar only 44.49 per cent population above 45 age group have got Covid vaccine jabs so far.