Man kills infant son, wife, drags her body for several metres on street in Rajasthan

Published: 02nd June 2021 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

KOTA: A man hacked his wife to death and dragged her body for several metres on the street here, police said on Wednesday, adding that their infant son, who was injured in the attack, died at a hospital later.

The accused, Sunil Valmiki (40) alias Pintu, went absconding after the incident that took place on Tuesday night in Bhatapura area of Rampura, they said.

On Tuesday afternoon, he picked his wife, Seema (35), and their nine-month-old son, Avinash, from her brother's house.

Their elder son, aged nine years, stayed back with his uncle and grandmother.

After an argument in the evening, the accused attacked Seema with an axe, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Ram Kalyan said, adding the woman died on the spot.

The accused then dragged her body for 70 to 80 metres on the street, triggering panic among the people, the DSP said.

Leaving the body on the street, he moved towards Rampura police station apparently to confess to the crime but ran away, Station House Officer Hansraj Meena said.

Avinash was injured in the incident and died during treatment at a hospital on Wednesday morning, police said.

However, it was not clear how the infant suffered injuries, they added.

The bodies of the woman and the child were sent for postmortem.

The man, a daily wager, was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and efforts were on to nab him, police said.

Seema and Sunil got married around 15 years ago and had two sons.

