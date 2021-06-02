STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP cancels Class 12 exams, CM says right now life is more important than career

Chouhan said it was not appropriate to put a mental burden of examination on children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 02nd June 2021 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 06:55 PM

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A day after the Centre nixed the CBSE Class 12 examinations and the CISCE followed suit, Madhya Pradesh announced cancellation of the state board's Clasd 12 examinations.

Announcing the decision not to conduct the MP Board of Secondary Examinations (MPBSE) Class XII exams after high level meeting with all stakeholders on Wednesday, the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: "Right now life is more important than career. Saving precious lives of children comes first and securing career can come later. At the time of Covid pandemic we cannot put mental burden of exams on our children."

He also announced formation of a group of ministers (GoM), which in consultation with experts will finalise the procedure of assessing the students performance, who would have taken the Class XII exams.

ALSO READ | Gujarat government cancels state board exams for class 12

Further on the lines of CBSE, the CM also announced that the students who aren't satisfied with their assessment/results, will have the option to take the Class XII exam when the Covid crisis is over or situation becomes conducive for exams.

As per sources, around 7.5 lakh students would have taken the MPBSE's Class XII exam.

The MPBSE's Class X exams, which were to be taken by around 10 lakh students, have already been cancelled and the students result will be declared based on their internal assessment.

Last year, the MPBSE had conducted Class XII examinations after the slowdown of the first Covid wave, while results of Class X examinations, which couldn't be completed due to peaking of the first wave, were declared based on the results of exam papers already held.

