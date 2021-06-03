STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari appointed as IAF Vice Chief

Chaudhari, presently commanding the Western Air Command, will replace incumbent Air Marshal HS Arora who will superannuate on June 30. 

Published: 03rd June 2021 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force will see a number of changes at the top as Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari has been appointed as the next Vice Chief of Air Staff in the Air headquarters.

Two new commander-in-chiefs would also be moving for their new assignments as Director General Air Operations. Air Marshal Ballabha Radha Krishna would be succeeding Chaudhari at the Western Command in Delhi while Air Marshal RJ Duckworth would be taking charge of the Central Air Command in Prayagraj.

Chaudhari will replace incumbent Air Marshal HS Arora who will superannuate on June 30. Chaudhari has presently commanding the Western Air Command which is also known as the sword arm of the force as it handles the sensitive borders with both Pakistan and China in sensitive areas.

Chaudhari is taking over as vice chief when the IAF has been deployed for over a year in the eastern Ladakh region.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on December 29, 1982.

In a distinguished career spanning nearly 38 years, Chaudhari has flown a wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft in the inventory of IAF. He has a flying experience of more than 3,800 hours, including operational flying on MiG-21, MiG-23 MF, MiG 29 and Su-30 MKI fighter jets.

Air Marshal Chaudhari held numerous important positions. He was the commanding officer of a frontline fighter squadron and has also commanded a frontline fighter base. As an Air Marshal, he held the position of Deputy Chief of the Air Staff. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari Vice Chief of Air Staff Indian Air Force
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp