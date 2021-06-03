Bihar govt approves 130 MW hydroelectric project over Kosi river, all set to start work soon

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Bihar will soon have the multi-purpose 130 MW Hydroelectric project executed over the Kosi river in Supaul district at Dagmara.

Recently, the Bihar Cabinet approved this project giving a major impetus towards its’ works. Commonly called as the Dagmara Multipurpose Hydroelectric Project, it is coming up in Bhaptiyahi block of Supaul district over Koshi River, about 31 km downstream from Koshi barrage.

Secretary of Bihar’s energy department, Sanjeev Hans, said that the project will have the total capacity of generating 130 MW energy, in which 17 units of 7.65 MW will be installed with the availability of 5.87 meters-head for power generation.

In this project, concrete barrage, earth dam and power house are to be constructed whose length would be 945 meters, 5750 meters and 283.20 meters respectively.

“The estimated cost of construction of this project is at Rs.2478.24 crore and the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) will construct this project.”

A bilateral agreement was signed between the NHPC and the Bihar State Hydroelectric Power Corporation for next 40 years, he added.

Hans, who is himself monitoring the progress of this project under the directions of both CM Nitish Kumar and Power Minister Bijendra Yadav, said that the state government has approved to grant Rs 700 crore for next five years to this project.

Khawja Jamal, Senior Protocol Officer of Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd said that the Bihar State Jal Vidyut Nigam has invited two-stage tender for preparation of detailed project report of Dagmara project.

“After necessary approval of the state government, work was allotted to the selected agency M/s Roddick Consultant, New Delhi for Rs.11.68 crore in July 2019,” Khawja Jamal said.

He further stated that the detail project report after obtaining all clearances from the Central Electricity Authority, Central Water Commission, Geological Survey of India, Central Soil and Material Research Station, Water Resources under Ministry of Jal Shakti, River and Ganga Rejuvenation Department and the Inland Waterways Authority of India has been submitted to the Central Electricity Authority on 27 May 2021 for technical approval.