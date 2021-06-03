STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar govt approves 130 MW hydroelectric project over Kosi river, all set to start work soon

A bilateral agreement has been signed between the NHPC and the Bihar State Hydroelectric Power Corporation for next 40 years.

Published: 03rd June 2021 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Satkosia gorge; Kosi river.

Kosi river.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar will soon have the multi-purpose 130 MW Hydroelectric project executed over the Kosi river in Supaul district at Dagmara.

Recently, the Bihar Cabinet approved this project giving a major impetus towards its’ works. Commonly called as the Dagmara Multipurpose Hydroelectric Project, it is coming up in Bhaptiyahi block of Supaul district over Koshi River, about 31 km downstream from Koshi barrage.

Secretary of Bihar’s energy department, Sanjeev Hans, said that the project will have the total capacity of generating 130 MW energy, in which 17 units of 7.65 MW will be installed with the availability of 5.87 meters-head for power generation.

In this project, concrete barrage, earth dam and power house are to be constructed whose length would be 945 meters, 5750 meters and 283.20 meters respectively.

“The estimated cost of construction of this project is at Rs.2478.24 crore and the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) will construct this project.”

A bilateral agreement was signed between the NHPC and the Bihar State Hydroelectric Power Corporation for next 40 years, he added.

Hans, who is himself monitoring the progress of this project under the directions of both CM Nitish Kumar and Power Minister Bijendra Yadav, said that the state government has approved to grant Rs 700 crore for next five years to this project.

Khawja Jamal, Senior Protocol Officer of Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd said that the Bihar State Jal Vidyut Nigam has invited two-stage tender for preparation of detailed project report of Dagmara project.

“After necessary approval of the state government, work was allotted to the selected agency M/s Roddick Consultant, New Delhi for Rs.11.68 crore in July 2019,” Khawja Jamal said.

He further stated that the detail project report after obtaining all clearances from the Central Electricity Authority, Central Water Commission, Geological Survey of India, Central Soil and Material Research Station, Water Resources under Ministry of Jal Shakti, River and Ganga Rejuvenation Department and the Inland Waterways Authority of India has been submitted to the Central Electricity Authority on 27 May 2021 for technical approval.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dagmara Multipurpose Hydroelectric Project Kosi river
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp