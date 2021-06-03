Chandigarh diary: Driving stickers for elderly, revised waste collection fee and more

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Police to issue driving stickers to elderly

Chandigarh Police has decided to issue stickers to senior citizens to make it easier for them to drive on the city roads. Those eligible can register themselves on the e-Sathi app of the Chandigarh Police with their ID proof and registration certificate. After verification, the police will deliver two stickers to the applicant’s home. The stickers are to be placed on the front and rear windshields of the vehicle. According to the police, the aim of using stickers is to signal to other drivers that a senior citizen is driving the vehicles. The police hope this will make other drivers cautious.

Punjab University to reduce office hours

In a bid to reduce the spread of Covid-19 cases, the Punjab University has decided to reduce the working hours of its office. Till June 9, the university office will function for just five hours a day from 9 am and 2 pm with only 50 per cent of the staff. The decision was taken on the basis of suggestion by a panel constituted to review the status of Covid-19 cases in the university. “The office timings of the university will be observed from 9 am to 2 pm till June 9. Only 50 per cent staff will be allowed to work. However, the controlling officers, heads of the branches and departments may call the staff beyond 2 pm depending upon the exigency of the work at staggered timings and ensuring that the attendance of staff at any time should not exceed the stipulated limit of 50 per cent,” said an official.

City authorities revise fee for waste collection

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to slash the fee charged from residents for waste collection. As per the revised tariffs, houses that are up to 450 square feet (50 sq yard) will be charged Rs 50 per month. Houses that are between two marla and 10 marla will have to pay Rs 100 per month towards waste collection. For houses above 10 marla but less than one kanal, Rs 200 would be charged whereas, for houses between one kanal and two kanals, the fee would be Rs 250. Those more than two kanals pay Rs 350. One marla is about 272 sq feet while a kanal equals 5,445 sq ft.

Those in 18-44 age group struggling to find jab slots

Due to a paucity of vaccine doses available, those in the 18 to 44 age group in the tri-city (Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula) are finding it difficult to get vaccinated from government facilities. In Chandigarh, no vaccination slots are available for those in the 18-44 age group at government facilities till June 4. The situation is more or less the same in Panchkula and Mohali, where, amid an acute shortage in vaccine doses available, only a few priority groups from among the 18-44 age category have been vaccinated. Therefore, those in this age group are going to private hospitals and getting themselves vaccinated after paying between Rs 850 to Rs 1500.