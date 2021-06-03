STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India steadfast in resolve to bring fugitives back to country: MEA on Mehul Choksi issue

'He (Choksi) is currently in the custody of Dominica where some legal proceedings are underway. We will continue to ensure that he is brought back to India,' MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Published: 03rd June 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 06:14 PM

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said India remains steadfast in its resolve that fugitives of the country are brought back and all efforts would continue to bring back Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in a major banking fraud here.

"He (Choksi) is currently in the custody of Dominica where some legal proceedings are underway. We will continue to ensure that he is brought back to India," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters here at an online press briefing.

He was replying to a batch of questions regarding Choksi, who had fled to Antigua but was recently found in Dominica.

To another question regarding Palestine foreign minister Riad Malki writing to Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to protest against India's decision to abstain from voting at UNHRC on Gaza violence, the MEA spokesperson said the position that India took was not new and the country has abstained on the previous occasions also.

He also said Palestine has written similar letters to all countries that abstained.

