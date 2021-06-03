STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Infighting in party's state units blamed for Congress' defeat in assembly elections

The panel, whose members included former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan, Salman Khurshid, Manish Tewari, Vincent Pala and Jothi Mani, submitted its report to Sonia.

Published: 03rd June 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Infighting in the state Congress units, mistakes in candidate selection and the choice of alliances were behind the Congress’ defeat in the recently-held Assembly elections in five states, according to a report by a panel constituted by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The panel, whose members included former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan, Salman Khurshid, Manish Tewari, Vincent Pala and Jothi Mani, submitted its report to Sonia. The report said factionalism or infighting was present in all the states that went to polls, and it has caused the party dearly.

The panel has also made recommendations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

In Kerala, differences between groups led by Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala hurt the party’s prospects Fielding several new faces also did not help. The Left front government made a history by winning a second consecutive term.

In Assam, the panel blamed the party’s alliance with AIUDF as the main reason for defeat. Also, some party leaders blamed AICC in-charge Jitendra Singh for bypassing the state leadership in deciding on campaigning and alliance strategies.

The party leadership was also accused of ignoring issues faced by people in upper Assam. In West Bengal, the party leaders said the polarisation between the BJP and the TMC impacted the party’s fortunes. Some leaders also pointed at the role of state chief, alleging he acted without consultations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Sonia Gandhi Congress Infighting
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp