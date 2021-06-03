STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Right to control one's identity must remain with the individual, subject to restrictions: SC

SC said that the identity of an individual is one of the most closely guarded areas of the constitutional scheme in India and directed the CBSE to process the requests of students for correction.

Published: 03rd June 2021 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An individual must be in complete control of name and law must enable him or her to retain as well as to exercise such control freely "for all times", the Supreme Court on Thursday said.

It said "the right to control one's identity must remain with the individual, subject, of course, to reasonable restrictions".

The top court said that the identity of an individual is one of the most closely guarded areas of the constitutional scheme in India and directed the CBSE to process the requests of students for correction or change, in name as the case may be, in the certificate issued by the board.

It explained by giving an example that a victim of sexual abuse whose identity gets compromised due to lapses by media or an investigative body, despite there being complete legal protection, may consider changing the name to seek rehabilitation in the society in exercise of her right to be forgotten but if the CBSE refuses to change the name, the student would be compelled to live with the scars of the past.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari said that the board and the students are not in an equal position of impact and the balance of convenience would tilt in favour of students.

"A Board dealing with maintenance of educational standards cannot arrogate to itself the power to impact the identity of students who enrol with it.

The right to control one's identity must remain with the individual, subject, of course, to reasonable restrictions", the bench said.

It said that the students stand to lose more due to inaccuracies in their certificates than the Board whose sole worry is increasing administrative burden and the obligation of Board to take additional administrative burden is no doubt onerous but the propensity of a student losing career opportunities due to inaccurate certificate is unparalleled.

The bench said that the court is compelled to wonder how it would not be a grave and sustained violation of fundamental rights of the student and in such circumstances, the avowed public interest in securing rehabilitation of affected persons would overwhelm the Board's interest in securing administrative efficiency.

"In fact, it would be against the human dignity of the student, the protection whereof is the highest duty of all concerned", it said, adding that that identity, therefore, is an amalgam of various internal and external including acquired characteristics of an individual and name can be regarded as one of the foremost indicators of identity.

It said that such control would inevitably include the aspiration of an individual to be recognized by a different name for a just cause and Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution provides for a guaranteed right to freedom of speech and expression.

The top court referred to the 2018 verdict in Navtej Singh Johar (which held section 377 of IPC as unconstitutional) and said that this freedom would include the freedom to lawfully express one's identity in the manner of their liking.

"Having recognized the existence of this right, the essential question pertains to the rights that flow due to the change of name.

The question becomes vital because identity is a combination of a diverse set of elements.

Navtej Singh Johar dealt with "natural identity" and here we are dealing with name, which can only be perceived as an "acquired identity'," the bench said.

The top court said that in the social sphere, an individual is not only recognized by how an individual identifies oneself but also by how his/her official records identify him/her and for, in every public transaction of an individual, official records introduce the person by his/her name and other relevant particulars.

It said that CBSE Bye Laws permit changes of name only if permission from the Court has been obtained prior to the publication of the result which is problematic on certain counts.

"Firstly, it is not a mere restriction on the right; it is a complete embargo on the right post publication of the result of the candidate.

It fails to take into account the possibility of need for change of name after the publication of result including the uncertainty of timeline required to obtain such declaration from the Court of law due to law's delay and upon which the candidate has no control whatsoever", it said.

The top court added that the CBSE bye laws completely overlook possibility when it ordains seeking declaration from the Court prior to the publication of results of the concerned examination conducted by it.

"No doubt, it is true that CBSE certificates are not strictly meant to be considered as identity documents, however, the same are being relied upon for corroborative purposes in all academic and career related transactions as foundational documents," it said.

The bench said that the Board must afford the opportunity to the students to modify it subject to complying with requisite formalities which are reasonable in nature.

"If all other State agencies could allow it for the preservance of consistency and accuracy, alongside being enablers in free exercise of rights by the citizens, there is no reason for the CBSE to not uphold that right of the students," the bench said, while referring to Aadhaar and Passport Act.

The bench said, "We, thus, hold that the provision regarding change of name "post publication of examination results" is excessively restrictive and imposes unreasonable restrictions on the exercise of rights under Article 19".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court CBSE
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp