Toolkit case: Chhattisgarh police team to quiz head of Congress' research cell

Led by additional SP (Raipur, rural), a three-member team has left for Bengaluru to interrogate Rajeev Gowda.

Published: 03rd June 2021 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Rajeev Gowda

Congress MP Rajeev Gowda (Photo| Facebook/ @ProfRajeevGowda)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Escalating their investigation in the toolkit case, the Chhattisgarh police have sent a team to Bengaluru to probe Rajeev Gowda, chairman of Congress’ Research Cell on Thursday. 

Led by additional SP (Raipur, rural), a three-member team has left for Bengaluru to interrogate Gowda about the toolkit, police said.

The Raipur police had earlier registered an FIR against BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh under IPC Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (1b,c) (publishing or circulating statements or rumours conducing to public mischief), 469 (commits forgery) and 188 (for flouting orders under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897).

Even as Patra failed to appear for questioning despite Raipur police serving him notice twice, Raman Singh has given his written response to the queries raised by the cops. Patra has sent an email through his counsel to the Raipur police seeking a weeks time.

“Fresh notices will be served to them as we are examining their responses and mail,” said Ajay Yadav, Raipur senior superintendent of police. 

The cases were registered following the separate written complaints lodged by the state Youth Congress and the Congress students’ wing NSUI at the Civil Lines police station in Raipur.

