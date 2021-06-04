STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Academics write to president Ram Nath Kovind over violence on SC members in Bengal

The letter claimed that hundreds of such people have fled from West Bengal to other states, including Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand, fearing post-poll violence.

Published: 04th June 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  A group of 115 academicians on Thursday appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene "urgently to save the members of the Scheduled Caste who have fled from West Bengal after the conclusion of the Assembly elections". 

The letter claimed that hundreds of such people have fled to other states, including Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand, fearing post-violence.

"With the result declaration of the West Bengal Assembly elections on May 2 more than 11,000 and most of them belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes have been rendered homeless and over 40,000 of such people have been affected in 1626 incidents of brutal attacks," read the letter addressed to the President. 

"The state-sponsored activists of Trinamool Congress in collaboration with the state police have targeted the SC/ST community and spread the violence of killing, looting, raping, and occupying their land. The SC & ST community being the sufferer of this brutal violence needs an assurance of rebuilding and resettling their plundered houses," the letter alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Scheduled Caste West Bengal SCs Bengal Assembly polls
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp