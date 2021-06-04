STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre rejects Uttarakhand government's air ambulance proposal for cases of disaster, emergency

State Health Secretary Amit Negi said that a proposal was sent to the Center under the National Health Mission for air ambulances in the state.

Published: 04th June 2021 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Air ambulance

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Central government has rejected the proposal of Air Ambulance sent by the Uttarakhand government,in case of disaster and emergency, under the National Health Mission (NHM), said State Health Secretary Amit Negi on Thursday.

State Health Secretary Amit Negi said that a proposal was sent to the Center under the National Health Mission for air ambulances in the state. "The central government has sent a letter saying that air ambulance service has not been allowed this year," said Amit Negi. He said that the government had plans to start an air ambulance service for serious patients, in case of disaster and emergency.

Uttarakhand is a mountain state as well as a disaster-prone state, there is also a lack of health services in the hilly areas, due to which the state needs air ambulances to take patients to the hospital in case of disasters or emergency.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has 22,530 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 2,97,122 and fatalities have mounted to 6,573.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air Ambulance National Health Mission Uttarakhand air ambulance
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp