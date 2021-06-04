STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi man calls police control room, threatens to kill PM Modi; arrested

Published: 04th June 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man was arrested from northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area after he called the Police Control Room (PCR) and allegedly threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Friday.

The accused, who has been identified as Salman alias Arman, told police that he made the call as he "wanted" to go to jail.

He is addicted to drugs and was released from a juvenile correction home, where he was sent in a murder case, in 2018, they said.

The accused called the PCR on 112 around Thursday midnight and threatened to kill PM Modi, the police said.

The number from which the call was received was immediately traced and shared with the district police unit, which then located him to Khajuri Khas, a senior police officer said.

According to preliminary investigation, Salman was under the influence of drugs at the time of making the call.

He was scolded by his father around 10 pm.

During interrogation, the senior officer said, the man told police that he made the call as he "wanted" to go to jail.

When asked why he wanted to go to jail, he said, "Wahin mann lagta hai mera (I like being there)."

Salman also told police that he is addicted to drugs and that he took some smack around 7 pm on Thursday, he said.

Senior officers of the Delhi Police will further interrogate him with Intelligence Bureau officials in accordance with the protocol before taking any legal action, the police said.

Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

