Jharkhand launches ‘Weekend Intensive Vaccination Campaign’ to expedite vaccination

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government has started ‘Weekend Intensive Vaccination Campaign’ in every district on Friday with a target of vaccinating at least 1.5 lakh people every day.

The campaign’ is to be conducted on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at a large open space such as a stadium, playground in the panchayat, block and district levels.

These centers will also be utilized for creating awareness among the people regarding vaccination.

According to the letter written by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) to all district heads, all influential people such as politicians, judicial and administrative officers and tribal leaders such as Munda, Pahan and Manaki, along with their family members, will be vaccinated to build a sense of

confidence among the people.

“Weekend Intensive Vaccination Campaign has already been started from today itself, where special campaign will be conducted on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to improve vaccination percentage in Jharkhand. People will be mobilized at the panchayt, block and district levels and vaccinated at the mass level,” said A Dode, the nodal Officer for vaccination. The maximum coverage of the people belonging to the age group of 45+ will be ensured during this special campaign, he added.

According to Dode, most of the vaccination during the ‘Weekend Intensive Vaccination Campaign’ will be done through Aadhaar-based authentication of the beneficiaries. Dode further said that regular COVID Vaccination Centers (CVC) will keep functioning as usual.

“For this campaign, large open spaces such as football stadium, playgrounds, marriage halls or campuses block offices or Community Health Centres or any other such spaces, having a facility of vaccination for 50-100 persons at the block or panchayt level and 100-150 persons at district level have been identified to conduct the campaign at the mass level,” said Dode. At these CVCs vaccination could be conducted for both 45+ and 18+ categories at a time, he added.

Initially, the campaign is planned for the month of June only, but it may be extended as per the response from the people.