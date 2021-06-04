STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand launches ‘Weekend Intensive Vaccination Campaign’ to expedite vaccination

The campaign targets vaccinating at least 1.5 lakh people every day in June. It may be extended as per the response from the people.

Published: 04th June 2021 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government has started ‘Weekend Intensive Vaccination Campaign’ in every district on Friday with a target of vaccinating at least 1.5 lakh people every day. 

The campaign’ is to be conducted on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at a large open space such as a stadium, playground in the panchayat, block and district levels.

These centers will also be utilized for creating awareness among the people regarding vaccination.

According to the letter written by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) to all district heads, all influential people such as politicians, judicial and administrative officers and tribal leaders such as Munda, Pahan and Manaki, along with their family members, will be vaccinated to build a sense of
confidence among the people.

“Weekend Intensive Vaccination Campaign has already been started from today itself, where special campaign will be conducted on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to improve vaccination percentage in Jharkhand. People will be mobilized at the panchayt, block and district levels and vaccinated at the mass level,” said A Dode, the nodal Officer for vaccination. The maximum coverage of the people belonging to the age group of 45+ will be ensured during this special campaign, he added.

According to Dode, most of the vaccination during the ‘Weekend Intensive Vaccination Campaign’ will be done through Aadhaar-based authentication of the beneficiaries. Dode further said that regular COVID Vaccination Centers (CVC) will keep functioning as usual.

“For this campaign, large open spaces such as football stadium, playgrounds, marriage halls or campuses block offices or Community Health Centres or any other such spaces, having a facility of vaccination for 50-100 persons at the block or panchayt level and 100-150 persons at district level have been identified to conduct the campaign at the mass level,” said Dode. At these CVCs vaccination could be conducted for both 45+ and 18+ categories at a time, he added.

Initially, the campaign is planned for the month of June only, but it may be extended as per the response from the people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Jharkhand vaccination Weekend Intensive Vaccination Campaign
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp