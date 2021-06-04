STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pinarayi Vijayan backs Naveen Patnaik's suggestion of central procurement of Covid vaccines

Vijayan said this while responding to Patnaik's June 2 letter to all the chief ministers where he had sought unity among states on an ideal procurement policy.

Published: 04th June 2021 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has agreed to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik's suggestions that COVID vaccines should be procured by the Centre from abroad and the states should be given the flexibility to manage the inoculation procedure.

"...We are in complete agreement that the Centre should procure a preventive vaccine against COVID-19 and the administration of vaccination be left to be managed effectively by the states," Vijayan wrote to Patnaik on Thursday.

"Looking forward to fruitful cooperation in the efforts to meet the unprecedented challenge posed by the pandemic," he added.

Vijayan said this while responding to Patnaik's June 2 letter to all the chief ministers where he had sought unity among states on an ideal procurement policy.

He had also advised states to shun competition over procuring vaccines from manufacturers.

Patnaik had proposed a central procurement system and subsequent distribution among states for vaccination.

He had also said that there should be a consensus regarding the procurement of vaccines and states should not fight against each other.

"The only way to protect our people against future COVID-19 waves and provide them with a hope of survival is vaccination. Countries that have focused on vaccination programs have seen a remarkable improvement in their coronavirus situation.

We have to provide this healing touch to our people," Patnaik wrote in the letter that he shared on Twitter, tagging all the chief ministers.

"But this cannot be a battle among the states to compete against each other to procure vaccines," Patnaik had stated in his letter to all the CMs.

Vijayan had on May 29 written a letter to all non-BJP chief ministers including Patnaik seeking a united effort to press the Centre to procure vaccine and ensure universal vaccination.

"Wrote to 11 CMs in the spirit of Cooperative Federalism. Quite unfortunate that the Centre absolves itself of its duty to procure vaccines, ensure free universal vaccination.

United effort to jointly pursue our genuine demand is the need of the hour, so that Centre acts immediately," Vijayan had tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik COVID 19 COVID vaccine Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp