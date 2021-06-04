STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pre-COVID level normalcy in civil aviation to return next year: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri

In the midst of the pandemic and the COVID second wave, the aviation sector is hit very badly and the passenger load factors have hit a recorded low.

Published: 04th June 2021 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference on issues related to the civil aviation sector in New Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (File | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday showed confidence and ruled out the calculation of several airline companies and aviation experts, which stated about normalcy in the aviation sector will return in 2023. He rather expects it to happen much earlier.

While talking to ANI about normalcy in aviation, Puri said Indian aviation will be back to normalcy after all countrymen are vaccinated in 2021. "We respect experts' opinions. But in pre-COVID level 4 lakh passengers used to travel in a day. When we started domestic civil aviation on May 25, 2020, on day one there were 30,000 passengers, which increased to 3 lakh 13 thousand till the second wave hit our country. It may have touched four lakh passengers per day and normalcy may have returned but I believe that normalcy will be returned by 2021 after all Indians are vaccinated," Puri told ANI.

In the midst of the pandemic and the COVID second wave, the aviation sector is hit very badly and the passenger load factors have hit a recorded low. "When the second wave came and this passenger traffic came down to 40,000 last week. On Thursday it increased to 80,000 and later it will continue to increase with the decline in COVID cases," said the Union Minister.

The Union Minister emphasised on the positivity rate of COVID cases in Delhi and provided the data. "Delhi's positivity rate is 0.6 per cent and recovery rate is also 90-92 per cent and the mortality rate is also low. This means if you test more than 100 people you only find one person positive," Puri added.

Puri has always advocated for easing restrictions in aviation sectors to see how the virus behaves. "I believe before the second wave of Covid, the aviation sector was about to touch 4 lakh passengers a day as we handled 3 lakh 13 thousand passengers before the second wave starts," he added.

The government has issued orders regarding the sudden change in the number of COVID-19 cases in the second wave, and reduction in passenger numbers and reduction in occupancy by reducing the existing capacity from 80 per cent to 50 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hardeep Singh Puri COVID19 Coronavirus Avaiation sector Aviation COVID
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sandman
    This is the kind of nonsense that caused the 2nd Covid Wave. Unless Covid is completely eliminated, normalcy will not return. And in India, that does not seem plausible at this stage, when there are 1.7 million active cases, and new cases added are above 1 lac. SO, where is the question of Covid cases being eliminated in India
    22 days ago reply
Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp