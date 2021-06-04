STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab Health Minister orders probe into allegations of govt 'diverting' COVID vaccines to pvt hospitals

Punjab's opposition party SAD had on Thursday accused the state's Congress government of "diverting" Covid vaccines to private hospitals at "hefty margins".

Published: 04th June 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab's Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday said he has ordered a probe into the Oppositions' allegations that the state government has been "diverting" Covid vaccines to private hospitals.

Sidhu made the statement when he was specifically asked about the Oppositions' allegation.

"What I have learnt through media, I have already ordered for a probe and we will order a proper inquiry. We will keep the issue before the chief minister," he said.

Without going into the specifics of the allegations, he said he will first wait for the entire picture to emerge.

On the opposition allegations, Sidhu, at the outset, said the vaccine programme is not concerned with his department.

ALSO READ | Punjab Congress infighting: CM Amarinder Singh meets party panel in Delhi

"The vaccine programme is not concerned with my Health Department and is under the control of Chief Secretary and Vikas Garg, who is the state's nodal officer for the vaccination drive," said Sidhu.

He said his department conducts testing, treatment and administering vaccines.

"As much as the supply of vaccines is made available to our department, we have been administering them free of cost in our hospitals and in the health camps which the department conducts," he said.

Punjab's opposition party SAD had on Thursday accused the state's Congress government of "diverting" Covid vaccines to private hospitals at "hefty margins".

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a statement here, had alleged that vaccine doses were not available in the state but they were being sold to private institutions instead of being given free of cost to the common man.

He claimed that a Covaxin dose costing Rs 400 to the state was being sold to private institutions at Rs 1,060.

He said the private hospitals are further charging people Rs 1,560 for each dose.

"This amounts to a cost of Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 per family for a single dose".

Badal had alleged that in Mohali alone, 35,000 doses were sold to private institutions to "earn a profit" of nearly Rs two crore in a single day.

He said it was "immoral" for the Congress government to "make a profit" from the sale of vaccines.

"The government was also punishing people by forcing them to cough up Rs 1,560 per dose during a time of economic slowdown," he alleged.

Badal had demanded a high court-monitored probe into how the Congress government was allegedly creating an "artificial shortage" of vaccines for the common man by selling its doses at a "hefty profit" to private hospitals, the SAD said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab COVID cases covid 19 vaccines Punjab government
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp