Tiger dies at Jharkhand Zoo, samples sent for Covid test

The zoo officials said the animal was suffering from fever and had infection for the last 4 days.

Published: 04th June 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Tigers

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A 10-year-old male tiger named Shiva, which was brought from Bengaluru in 2014, died at Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park in Ranchi late in the night on Thursday. 

The zoo officials said the animal was suffering from fever and had infection for the last 4 days.

“One tiger, which was under treatment for the last four days, died here. The blood test shows that the animal’s kidney and liver were found to be infected,” said the zoo veterinarian Dr Om Prakash Sahu.

Veterinary doctors examine the body of a tiger named 'Shiva' after it died due to fever, at Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, at Ormanjhi in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)

According to the veterinarian, the tiger had fever two days back, It was controlled after medication. However, it stopped taking food on Thursday following which it was given saline. It died at 10 pm on the day, he said.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo

“The animal’s rapid antigen test was found to the negative, but we are sending its swab samples to IVRI, Bareilly, for Covid test,” said the veterinarian. 

The tiger was born in Karnataka in 2011 and was brought to Ranchi Zoo from Bengaluru in 2014, he added.

