TMC meet to strategise how to take on BJP central leadership's vendetta politics

The meet will also deliberate on the party's strategy for the upcoming by-polls which the party will be fighting including polls to the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in Kolkata.

Published: 04th June 2021 06:35 PM

TMC flags (left) and BJP flags (Right). (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The first organisational meeting of Trinamool Congress, since its landslide victory in the recently concluded assembly elections, slated to be held Saturday is likely to take up strategies to counter "vendetta politics by BJPs central leadership".

A senior TMC leader told PTI on Friday, the party will focus on strategising on countering the vindictive attitude of BJP-led centre which he claimed was out to needle the democratically elected" Mamata Banerjee government.

The meeting is expected to be attended by all senior TMC leaders including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Subrata Bakshi, Saugata Roy, Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay, firebrand speaker Mahua Moitra and youth wing head Abhishek Banerjee as well as the party's campaign advisor Prashant Kishor.

The meet will also deliberate on the party's strategy for the upcoming by-polls which the party will be fighting including polls to the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in Kolkata, from where Banerjee is expected to contest.

TMC leaders said the meeting will deliberate on how to politically take on what the party leadership believes to be an attempt to needle it by the central leadership by targeting the states bureaucracy including former chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, by engineering CBI raids on TMC leaders and continued attempts to flag stray incidents of post-poll violence with a communal narrative.

A mass campaign to focus public attention towards attempts to destabilise TMCs work is likely to be discussed, said sources.

The meeting is also likely to deliberate on the development plank of the party which the state government is implementing including the newly announced `Duare Tran (Relief at your doorstep) meant to help people in the aftermath of cyclone Yaas.

The chief minister, youth wing head Abhisek Banerjee and senior leaders Subrata Bakshi will guide how to implement these social welfare programmes and deliver help to the poor affected by cyclone and covid," they said.

