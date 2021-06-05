STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Buzz grows on BJP vice-president Mukul Roy's return to TMC after Abhishek Banerjee's hospital visit

Within two hours of his visit, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh changed his schedule and rushed to the hospital.

Published: 05th June 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Mukul Roy was given the responsibility of the chief election strategist by the BJP in Bengal.

BJP leader Mukul Roy (File Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The buzz that BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy may return to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has grown louder since Wednesday’s visit by TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee to the hospital where Mukul's wife is undergoing COVID treatment.

According to sources, Abhishek enquired about her health and wished her a speedy recovery. Though Mukul's wife, Krishna, was admitted to the hospital on May 14, no BJP leader had bothered to pay her a visit. Abhishek's visit, understandably, has set the alarm bells ringing in the saffron camp.

Within two hours of his visit, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh changed his schedule and rushed to the hospital. The following day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself dialed Mukul and enquired about his wife’s health. 

Amid all this, some political observers in the state have linked Abhishek's visit with one of the statements Mamata made while campaigning for the election, in which she compared Mukul and Suvendhu Adhikari.  "Mukul is facing injustice by them (BJP). He has been fielded in the constituency which is far away from his hometown. What I can say he (Mukul) is much better than him (Suvendu)," she had said. 

If one reads that statement and Abhishek’s hospital visit together, the panic in the BJP is understandable. "Abhishek's visit to the hospital was enough to scare the BJP leaders about a possible re-run of the defection episode. And this time, the exodus would be from the saffron camp. If a national vice-president of BJP changes his political allegiance, it will definitely send a wrong message to the electorate and will damage the party’s image nationally," said Bishnupriya Dutta Gupta, a political science professor.

"Though we have differences, his (Abhishek’s) courtesy is exemplary," said Subhrangshu, Mukul's son, who joined the BJP last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukul Roy Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee Mamata Banerjee BJP
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp