STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: In a first, drones being used for sanitization by BCCL in Dhanbad

These drones can spray 10 litres of sanitiser by flying fifteen minutes in the air, he added.

Published: 05th June 2021 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

drone

In a first, drones are being used for the sanitization of hospitals and residential colonies in Dhanbad. (Photo by special arrangement)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a first, drones are being used for the sanitization of hospitals and residential colonies in Dhanbad by Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL). According to BCCL officials, the decision was taken to cover large open areas which otherwise remains unattended.

“Drones are being used to reach out to the large open areas, some of which are located at distant locations, which are really difficult to reach out manually. It’s a new technique through which more area could be covered in minimum time proficiently,” said a BCCL official requesting anonymity.

These drones can spray 10 litres of sanitiser by flying fifteen minutes in the air, he added.

As per WHO and ICMR guidelines, Sodium hypochlorite solution with 1 per cent concentration as a disinfectant is used for sanitization by these drones. A Hyderabad based company has been roped in to provide its services, which has deployed two drones for sanitization in BCCL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drone BCCL Jharkhand coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp