STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Govt issues hostel eviction notices to doctors protesting in Madhya Pradesh

On Saturday, the state government sent eviction notices to the doctors, who had resigned in protest following the HC order on Thursday, to vacate their hostels.

Published: 05th June 2021 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Junior doctors in six medical colleges across MP have been protesting for a stipend hike. (Representational Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The stand-off between some 3,000 junior doctors and the Madhya Pradesh government continued into the sixth day on Saturday with the former refusing to back down despite the High Court calling their stir illegal.

On Saturday, the state government sent eviction notices to the doctors, who had resigned in protest following the HC order on Thursday, to vacate their hostels.

"Our peaceful protest will continue. They have asked us to vacate the government hostel in Bhopal, and also pay bond fees (which runs into several lakh rupees".

When they can serve us eviction notices, why not release a written order increasing our stipend," Madhya Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) secretary Ankita Tripathi told PTI.

She said JUDA functionaries had tried to resolve the issue by seeking an appointment with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

While Tripathi said there was no plan as of now to approach the Supreme Court against the MP HC order, some others said it was an option.

Meanwhile, MP Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang told PTI the state government had given a stipend hike of 17 per cent but the doctors were adamant it should be 24 per cent.

"The High Court has termed their strike illegal and asked them to return to work within 24 hours. We are ready to hold talks to settle the issue. We have accepted most of their demands," he told PTI.

Junior doctors in six medical colleges across MP have been protesting for a stipend hike as well as free COVID-19 treatment for them and their kin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Doctors protest
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp