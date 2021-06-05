STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Govt's Covid-19 vaccine distribution policy not fair, has inequalities: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader cited a media report highlighting the inequalities in vaccine distribution.

Published: 05th June 2021 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the government's vaccine distribution has inequalities and is not fair.

"I have been saying that the vaccines should be procured by the Centre and distributed by the states.

"In the absence of a fair policy for vaccine distribution, the inequality in the Modi government's policy will give such results," he said citing a media report highlighting the inequalities in vaccine distribution.

The report claims that nine private hospitals got 50 per cent and six cities 80 per cent of Covishield and Covaxin stocks and alleged disparities in vaccine distribution.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the government, alleging shortage of beds during the second wave of coronavirus and asked why did it not upgrade health facilities and instead is carrying forward the central vista project.

"In January, when the Prime Minister was making false declarations of 'winning the war against corona', the number of oxygen beds in the country was reduced by 36 percent, the number of ICU beds by 46 percent and the number of ventilator beds by 28 per cent," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"He ignored the advice to improve health facilities. Who is responsible," she asked.

She also asked why did the government ignore the advice of experts and from its own Parliamentary Committee on Health and did nothing to fulfil the promise of upgraded medical facilities in every district.

"Why has not even a single new AIIMS become functional since 2014, while the Central Vista project, declared an 'essential service' moved at lightening speed? Is the prime minister's vanity project more important than providing hospital beds to the public," she also asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi congress
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp