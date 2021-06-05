Mob in Manipur torches Assam Rifles vehicles, firearms after civilian’s death

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A mob of dozens of villagers torched two Assam Rifles vehicles and four weapons in Manipur after the paramilitary force had shot dead a civilian.

The incident occurred in Kangpokpi district on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Mangboilal Lhouvum, a daily wage labourer from Chalwa village in the district. He was seriously injured and succumbed to his injuries later.

A “road opening party” of 44 Assam Rifles, based at Banglabung village, was travelling to adjoining Chalwa village when the incident occurred. The police have taken an Army Major, who is on deputation with the Assam Rifles, into their custody.

After the incident, the locals vented their ire outside the Assam Rifles camp by resorting to arson. They also tried to attack the Major while he was being taken away by the police.

It was not immediately known what led to the incident. The police refused to share any details stating that they were getting various narratives of the incident. The Assam Rifles too did not share anything.