STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NITI Aayog SDG index: 'Bihar ranks top from bottom'; Lalu Yadav taunts Nitish Kumar

Nitish is full of negativity, He closed down several health centres opened during my tenure as CM and converted them into ghost houses, Lalu wrote in a tweet.

Published: 05th June 2021 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Lalu Prasad Yadav (Left) and Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Right). (File Photo | PTI)

Lalu Prasad Yadav (Left) and Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Right). (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the state was adjudged to be the worst performer in the NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) index 2020-21.

"Nitish is full of negativity. He closed down several health centres opened during my tenure as Chief Minister of Bihar and converted them into ghost houses and various school buildings have turned into garages. It is only because of this that Bihar has ranked the top from the bottom in the NITI Ayog report. The so-called double engine (government) has turned into trouble engine," Lalu Prasad wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav hit out at Nitish Kumar.

"Bihar has been placed at the bottom for the third consecutive year. This sums up the 16-year BJP-Nitish rule's progress on paper," Tejashwi tweeted.

Responding to Lalu and Tejashwi's statements, Janata Dal (United) leader and spokesperson of the party Rajeev Ranjan said, "Well now Lalu Yadav is talking on Niti Aayog. He forgot his tenure when people of India were only talking about the crimes in Bihar."

He added, "Yes, I accept but if Bihar had special status then the situation of Bihar would have been different and for this situation of Bihar RJD and Congress are responsible."

RJD senior leader Shivanand Tiwari reacting to the remarks said "Jharkhand's ranking is better than Bihar because Nitish didn't do anything for Bihar, no schools, no industry, no roads so how will Bihar get better ranking."

BJP leader and spokesperson Ajit Choudhary said, "Now Lalu Yadav has no work to do so he is giving unnecessary 'gyan'. I think he forget his regime and when his uneducated wife became the Chief Minister of Bihar. What happened at that time?"

In the latest index, released on Thursday, Kerala retained the top rank with a score of 75, while Bihar was adjudged to be the worst-performing state with a score of 52. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SDG index Niti Aayog
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp