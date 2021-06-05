Srinagar diary: All that is happening at 'Paradise on Earth'

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Administrative secretaries told to listen to public

The government has directed all administrative secretaries to fix time to meet the public and hear their grievances. A circular issued by the Commissioner Secretary to Government, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, stated that the government’s public outreach has been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

He stated that due to the restrictions on the movement of people, people who have grievances have not been able to visit the Civil Secretariat for their redressal. Therefore, it has been decided that all administrative secretaries shall daily meet the public and listen to their grievances

Cap on daily online classes after girl's viral video

The School Education Department has decided to limit online classes for students of classes 1 to 8 to one and a half hours each day. It comes days after the video of a six-year-old girl complaining about the burden of homework went viral. Mairoo Irfan from Srinagar had put out a video on social media addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Why do teachers assign so much work to small children, Modi Saab? The older children, who are in Class 6 and 7, should be given more work," she can be heard saying in the video. On the order of the Lieutenant Governor, the School Education Department has decided to limit online classes to a maximum of one and half hours each day for students of classes 1-8.

Campaign to spread awareness about jabs

In a bid to ensure that everyone gets vaccinated, the administration of the border district of Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir launched an innovative "vaccination on the wheels" campaign to inoculate all, especially those above the age of 44, at their doorsteps.

The district’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rajeev Sharma said the campaign was launched by the administration last week. The campaign was launched in all four blocks of the district. Each block has been given one vehicle. The campaign, which has evoked positive responses, also aims to spread awareness about vaccination.

Protectees told not to travel without security cover

After BJP leader and councilor Rakesh Pandita was shot dead by militants in the Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued an advisory to protected persons, directing them not to travel without their Personal Security Officers (PSOs) in the militancy-hit Valley.

According to the advisory issued by Inspector General of Police (IGP), no protectee should go anywhere without their PSOs. The visit of a protectee to any area will be allowed only after an assessment of the local threat situation.