STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Twitter removes blue badge from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's personal account, restores it later

The blue badge aims to encourage and maintain trust between users on the platform by confirming the identity of an account with Twitter in order to be verified.

Published: 05th June 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu speaks at a virtual event celebrating International Mother Language Day on Sunday.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twitter on Saturday removed and later restored the verified blue tick on the personal account of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Officials of the Vice President Secretariat said the personal Twitter handle of Naidu @MVenkaiahNaidu was inactive for a long time and the Twitter algorithm removed the blue badge.

They said Twitter was in the process of restoring the verification badge. The last tweet posted from the personal handle was on July 23 last year. The officials said Twitter was contacted after they noticed this morning that the blue tick was removed.

Before 10:30 am, the blue tick badge was restored, they said. Twitter said the account has been inactive since July 2020. It said the verified badge has now been restored. The Vice President uses the official Twitter handle @VPSecretariat to send out tweets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu Twitter Venkaiah Naidu Twitter Venkaiah Naidu blue badge
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp