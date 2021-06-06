STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam ‘strengthens’ border outposts after alleged incursion by miscreants from Mizoram

Two days ago, the miscreants, allegedly from Mizoram, had intruded into Hailakandi border district in southern Assam’s Barak Valley and burnt down two abandoned huts and constructed a house.

Published: 06th June 2021 05:43 PM

Assam Police

Assam Police (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After a brief lull, tension has returned to haunt the locals of some villages along the Assam-Mizoram border.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Assam government is “strengthening” some border outposts (BoPs) to instil a sense of security in the minds of the locals.

The two states have different perceptions of the border and they have been locked in a bitter border dispute for years.

The Hailakandi district police said the latest incursion had taken place at two Assam villages.

“They constructed a house at one place and burnt down two abandoned huts at the other,” Hailakandi Superintendent of Police, Ramandeep Kaur told this newspaper.

“The matter has been already taken up at a higher level between both states. We have strengthened the BoPs by deploying additional forces,” she added.

In two back to back incidents that occurred a few months ago, the miscreants, allegedly from Mizoram, had blown up two government schools in Cachar, a neighbouring district of Hailakandi.

Assam also has border disputes with Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

On May 27, Assam Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi was fired upon by the miscreants and alleged land grabbers from Nagaland when he was visiting a village on the inter-state border along with a group of journalists.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had viewed the incident seriously. At his direction, Special Director General of Police, GP Singh had rushed to the spot to carry out an investigation.
 

