BJP to train one lakh health volunteers to perform essential medical services

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP will train one lakh health workers to use ventilators and other essential medical devices, it was decided in the two-day meeting of party general secretaries organised by the BJP national president J P Nadda.

At the conclusion of the deliberations, J P Nadda gave specific tasks to the party’s various wings (Morchas) to take the schemes of the Central government to the people. The BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav told reporters after the meeting that the women wing of the party will take up the task to promote the ‘Poshan Abhiyan’ of the Central government to promote nutrition among women and children.

He said the report on Covid support work being done by the party was also submitted to the party chief.

He said that the BJP will be training one lakh volunteers in handling technical works in health care, including operating ventilators. The meeting also discussed the alleged political violence in West Bengal and resolved to stand with the party workers in the state.

The meeting was held at Nadda’s residence and was attended by all the eight general secretaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and the presidents of its yuva, kisan, mahila, OBC, SC, ST and minority morchas.

After the meeting, Nadda, Santhosh and the general secretaries of the party went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence. The meeting was called by Nadda to take stock of the Covid relief works and the party’s defeat in West Bengal.