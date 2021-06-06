STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh dismisses speculations of imminent Cabinet reshuffle

Asked about the Cabinet expansion to fill some ministerial berths, Singh said some seats are vacant but they are not major ones.

Published: 06th June 2021 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 05:17 PM

BJP national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh with UP governor Anandiben Patel. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BJP national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday dismissed speculations over an imminent Cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government and said the chief minister may fill a few ministerial vacancies at an appropriate time.

Singh, also the party's UP in-charge, made the remarks after his meeting with Governor Anandiben Patel, which he described as a personal one.

Asked about the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle, Singh told reporters that there is nothing like that.

As far as vacant seats are concerned, the chief minister will take a decision at an appropriate time, he added.

Singh also said the BJP has the strongest organisation and most popular government in Uttar Pradesh.

About his meeting with Governor Patel, he said he had come to meet her because he had not been able to meet her for some time.

"After becoming the party's in-charge of UP, I have not met the governor, he said.

When she was the Gujarat chief minister, I was the agriculture minister. I had an old association with Gujarat. As I could not meet her in the past six months, I met her today. This was a personal meeting, he said.

